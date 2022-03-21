$CALL+ tax & licensing
The Humberview Group
877-618-3691
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
GT
The Humberview Group
312 Guelph St, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5
877-618-3691
101,240KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8716064
- Stock #: 19-15045GT
- VIN: 2C4RDGEG5KR515045
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 101,240 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
The Humberview Group
Georgetown Toyota
312 Guelph St, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5