2019 Ford Edge

71,118 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

855-795-6668

2019 Ford Edge

2019 Ford Edge

SEL - FWD

2019 Ford Edge

SEL - FWD

Location

The Humberview Group

10 Todd Rd, Georgetown, ON L7G 4R7

855-795-6668

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

71,118KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9542965
  • Stock #: 19-71346AR

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 19-71346AR
  • Mileage 71,118 KM

Vehicle Description

FREIGHT, Fuel Charge, Excise Tax, Package, I4 2.0L Ecoboost 250 HP (999) - Gas (W/200A 201A), 8-Speed Automatic Transmission (448) - Automatic, Unique Cloth - Ebony, White Platinum Tri-Coat (MET)

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
8 speed automatic

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Georgetown

10 Todd Rd, Georgetown, ON L7G 4R7

855-795-XXXX

855-795-6668

