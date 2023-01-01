$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
855-795-6668
2019 Ford Edge
2019 Ford Edge
SEL - FWD
Location
The Humberview Group
10 Todd Rd, Georgetown, ON L7G 4R7
855-795-6668
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
71,118KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9542965
- Stock #: 19-71346AR
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 19-71346AR
- Mileage 71,118 KM
Vehicle Description
FREIGHT, Fuel Charge, Excise Tax, Package, I4 2.0L Ecoboost 250 HP (999) - Gas (W/200A 201A), 8-Speed Automatic Transmission (448) - Automatic, Unique Cloth - Ebony, White Platinum Tri-Coat (MET)
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From The Humberview Group
The Humberview Group
AutoPark Georgetown
10 Todd Rd, Georgetown, ON L7G 4R7