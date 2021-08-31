Menu
2019 Ford Escape

57,491 KM

Details Description Features

$27,950

+ tax & licensing
$27,950

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

905-877-7818

2019 Ford Escape

2019 Ford Escape

SE 4X4 | CLN CRFX | 57K | BU CAM | HTD SEATS | B/T

2019 Ford Escape

SE 4X4 | CLN CRFX | 57K | BU CAM | HTD SEATS | B/T

Location

Car Nation Canada

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

905-877-7818

$27,950

+ taxes & licensing

57,491KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8051212
  Stock #: P14901
  VIN: 1FMCU9GD2KUB16452

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P14901
  • Mileage 57,491 KM

Vehicle Description

An extremely popular SUV that is versatile, reliable, comfortable and easy to drive from a trusted North American manufacturer - this is our accident free 2019 Ford Escape SE. This Escape is powered by a great 1.5 L 4 cylinder turbocharged engine, pushing power towards the 4x4 drivetrain via a 6 speed automatic transmission. This SUV is the perfect addition or upgrade for your garage - a solid and modern SUV with a comfortable cloth interior, heated front seats, powered driver seat, back up camera, Bluetooth, cruise control, power windows, locks and mirrors, automatic headlights, dual climate control, tinted windows, alloy rims and much more. If you've been looking for a well maintained, safe and reliable SUV - look no further. With only 57,491 km. Take advantage of this opportunity before someone else does - call today to book your test drive. Georgetown Kia's ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction, stellar reputation and our family-first mentality earned the 2021 Canadian KIA Dealer of the year-DealerRater as well as the 2021 Ontario-Kia DealerRater Dealer of the year for attaining quality reviews from our customers. We also have received DealerRater's Consumer Satisfaction award for 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015. With our new location, we are primed to serve you even better with over 22 000 sq/ft and over 150 new and over 150 preowned inventory! Our commitment to your satisfaction and happiness along with your loyalty to Georgetown Kia has allowed us to top the ranks for years. Join the Georgetown Kia family and enjoy a consistent and award-winning experience. Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on DealerRater.ca & Google. Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. Dealership Open Online Sunday for your shopping convenience. Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it! FINANCING AVAILABLE! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT? We'll help you rebuild your credit! OAC! (Example Cost of Borrowing - $20,000 over 48 months at 4.95% is $2,086.38.)Apply Now! LOW FINANCE RATES AVAILABLE (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) Financing not available on any Vehicle listed AS-IS. A Proud Member of CAR NATION CANADA, where we've been treating you like family since 1989 located close to the cities of greater Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Stratford, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock! View over 1600 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models including Acura, Audi, BMW, Buick, Chrysler, Dodge, Chevrolet, Fiat, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jeep, Kia, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Pontiac, Porsche, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Ram, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo Cars, Minivans, Trucks and SUV to choose from! Visit http://www.CarNationCanada.Com

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Digital clock
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cup Holder
Cloth Interior
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Georgetown Kia

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

