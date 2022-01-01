Menu
2019 Ford Explorer

52,181 KM

Details Description Features

$47,950

+ tax & licensing
$47,950

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

905-877-7818

2019 Ford Explorer

2019 Ford Explorer

Sport | CLN CRFX | 6 PASS | PANO ROOF | NAV | 52K

2019 Ford Explorer

Sport | CLN CRFX | 6 PASS | PANO ROOF | NAV | 52K

Location

Car Nation Canada

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

905-877-7818

$47,950

+ taxes & licensing

52,181KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8137711
  • Stock #: P14962
  • VIN: 1FM5K8GT5KGB18601

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P14962
  • Mileage 52,181 KM

Vehicle Description

Ford's sporty, feature packed, 3 row SUV is here in our accident free 2019 Ford Explorer Sport! Powered by a great Ecoboost 3.5 L V6 cylinder engine, pushing power towards the 4x4 system through a 6 speed automatic transmission. This great vehicle is LOADED with features such as 3 rows of plush leather interior, heated and ventilated front seats, heated steering wheel, memory powered driver seat, remote start, navigation, panoramic sunroof, back up camera, Bluetooth, adaptive cruise control, dual climate control, rear climate control, 2nd row captains chairs, auto-lift tailgate, powered windows, locks, mirrors , USB and AUX input, tilt steering, blind spot monitor, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, cross traffic alert, adjustable peddle height, push button start, steering wheel paddle shifts, rear power folding seats, dynamic terrain modes, alloy rims and much more! This great SUV is looking sharp in white, ready to keep you safe. With 52,181 km. It will keep you comfortable and mobile for a long time. Call now to book your test drive. Georgetown Kia's ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction, stellar reputation and our family-first mentality earned the 2021 Canadian KIA Dealer of the year-DealerRater as well as the 2021 Ontario-Kia DealerRater Dealer of the year for attaining quality reviews from our customers. We also have received DealerRater's Consumer Satisfaction award for 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015. With our new location, we are primed to serve you even better with over 22 000 sq/ft and over 150 new and over 150 preowned inventory! Our commitment to your satisfaction and happiness along with your loyalty to Georgetown Kia has allowed us to top the ranks for years. Join the Georgetown Kia family and enjoy a consistent and award-winning experience. Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on DealerRater.ca & Google. Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. Dealership Open Online Sunday for your shopping convenience. Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it! FINANCING AVAILABLE! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT? We'll help you rebuild your credit! OAC! (Example Cost of Borrowing - $20,000 over 48 months at 4.95% is $2,086.38.)Apply Now! LOW FINANCE RATES AVAILABLE (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) Financing not available on any Vehicle listed AS-IS. A Proud Member of CAR NATION CANADA, where we've been treating you like family since 1989 located close to the cities of greater Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Stratford, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock! View over 1600 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models including Acura, Audi, BMW, Buick, Chrysler, Dodge, Chevrolet, Fiat, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jeep, Kia, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Pontiac, Porsche, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Ram, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo Cars, Minivans, Trucks and SUV to choose from! Visit http://www.CarNationCanada.Com

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Digital clock
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
3RD ROW SEATING
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Cup Holder
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Adjustable Pedals
Power Lift Gates
Captains Chairs
Analog Gauges

