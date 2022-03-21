$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
855-795-6668
2019 Ford F-150
2019 Ford F-150
4x2 - Supercrew Lariat - 145 WB
Location
The Humberview Group
10 Todd Rd, Georgetown, ON L7G 4R7
855-795-6668
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
31,923KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8926006
- Stock #: 19-53678AR
- VIN: 1FTEW1EP1KKE53678
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 19-53678AR
- Mileage 31,923 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather-Trimmed 40/20/40 Heated/Cooled Front-seats - Black, Agate Black / Stone Grey
Vehicle Features
4x4
n/a
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From The Humberview Group
The Humberview Group
AutoPark Georgetown
10 Todd Rd, Georgetown, ON L7G 4R7