2019 Ford F-150

31,923 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

855-795-6668

2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

4x2 - Supercrew Lariat - 145 WB

2019 Ford F-150

4x2 - Supercrew Lariat - 145 WB

Location

The Humberview Group

10 Todd Rd, Georgetown, ON L7G 4R7

855-795-6668

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

31,923KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8926006
  • Stock #: 19-53678AR
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EP1KKE53678

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 19-53678AR
  • Mileage 31,923 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather-Trimmed 40/20/40 Heated/Cooled Front-seats - Black, Agate Black / Stone Grey

Vehicle Features

4x4
n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Georgetown

10 Todd Rd, Georgetown, ON L7G 4R7

855-795-6668

