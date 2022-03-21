$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
855-795-6668
2019 Honda Accord
2019 Honda Accord
Hybrid Sedan
Location
The Humberview Group
10 Todd Rd, Georgetown, ON L7G 4R7
855-795-6668
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
80,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8807408
- Stock #: 19-00172AR
- VIN: 1HGCV3F72KA800172
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 19-00172AR
- Mileage 80,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From The Humberview Group
The Humberview Group
AutoPark Georgetown
10 Todd Rd, Georgetown, ON L7G 4R7