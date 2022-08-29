Menu
2019 Honda Accord

69,952 KM

$33,900

+ tax & licensing
$33,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

855-795-6668

2019 Honda Accord

2019 Honda Accord

Sport 1.5T Sedan Sport CVT BACKUP CAMERA | LANE CHANGE ASSIST | SUNROOF | HEA

2019 Honda Accord

Sport 1.5T Sedan Sport CVT BACKUP CAMERA | LANE CHANGE ASSIST | SUNROOF | HEA

The Humberview Group

10 Todd Rd, Georgetown, ON L7G 4R7

855-795-6668

$33,900

+ taxes & licensing

69,952KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9158821
  • Stock #: 19-00219T
  • VIN: 1HGCV1F30KA800219

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 19-00219T
  • Mileage 69,952 KM

Vehicle Description

With its facile acceleration and unbridled steering, this midsize 2019 Honda Accord Sport 1.5T (CVT) 4dr Sedan can easily escort you across the finish line whether its daily routines or entertaining outings. Finished in a Silver exterior that compliments the Black interior, standing on a set of 19 Aluminum wheels. Underneath the hood, you will reveal a turbocharged 1.5-litre 4-cylinder engine paired with an CVT automatic transmission. Slide into the interior and be impressed to find features including the Leather-Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel, Heated seats, Back-Up Camera, Lane Change Assist, Sunroof, Power Mirrors, Power lock, Keyless Start, Dual Zone climate control, and so much more. Hurry in and experience this 2019 Honda Accord Sport for yourself! To book a test drive, call 1-877-564-9109, or visit AutoPark Georgetown, at 10 Todd Rd. Georgetown, ON. AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer networks. www.autopark.ca. The four pillars of AutoPark are:1) One of Ontario’s largest used car dealer networks2) Low no haggle Pricing,3) 7 day exchange policy,4) No charge job loss protection.AutoPark Georgetown serves Georgetown, Acton, Milton, and the Halton Hills region. Finance this vehicle from as low as 6.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Carfax history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! The Humberview Group, 20 stores, 18 brands, 5000 vehicles, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends. [Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca].

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Georgetown

10 Todd Rd, Georgetown, ON L7G 4R7

