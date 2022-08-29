2019 Honda Accord

$33,900 + taxes & licensing 6 9 , 9 5 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9158821

9158821 Stock #: 19-00219T

19-00219T VIN: 1HGCV1F30KA800219

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 19-00219T

Mileage 69,952 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Additional Features CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.