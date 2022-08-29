Menu
2019 Honda HR-V

34,646 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

855-795-6668

LX-HS 4WD

LX-HS 4WD

Location

The Humberview Group

10 Todd Rd, Georgetown, ON L7G 4R7

855-795-6668

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

34,646KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9158827
  • Stock #: 19-05831AR
  • VIN: 3CZRU6H38KM105831

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 19-05831AR
  • Mileage 34,646 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AutoPark Georgetown

10 Todd Rd, Georgetown, ON L7G 4R7

855-795-6668

