2019 Honda Pilot

69,399 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-618-3691

2019 Honda Pilot

2019 Honda Pilot

EX-L NAVI

2019 Honda Pilot

EX-L NAVI

Location

The Humberview Group

312 Guelph St, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5

877-618-3691

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

69,399KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9821068
  Stock #: 19-06533GT

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 69,399 KM

Vehicle Description

Your journey with this 2019 Honda Pilot EX-L Navi will always be memorable and priceless. It's time to find out why. Finished in a Black exterior that complements the Black leather interior, standing on a set of 18-inch alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 3.5L V6 engine paired with a six (6) speed automatic transmission layered with Honda's All-Wheel Drive system (AWD). Slide into the interior and be impressed to find features including a sunroof, navigation, backup camera, driver memory seat, parking assist, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, auto wipers, heated steering wheel, dual automatic climate control, heated front seats, rear climate control with heated seats, power front seats, 3rd-row seating, push-button start, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth and so much more. We'd love for you to come in and experience this 2019 Honda Pilot EX-L Navi for yourself! Georgetown Toyota - Proud member of the Humberview Group Our sales staff are extremely helpful and knowledgeable and we will help you find the vehicle that you've been searching for. We'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Ask us about our current financing rate % and options. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Call now to schedule a test drive.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Georgetown Toyota

312 Guelph St, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5

