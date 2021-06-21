Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Hyundai KONA

28,854 KM

Details Description Features

$20,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$20,950

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

905-877-7818

Contact Seller
2019 Hyundai KONA

2019 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Essential | 1 OWNR | CLN CRFX | B/U CAM | 28K

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Essential | 1 OWNR | CLN CRFX | B/U CAM | 28K

Location

Car Nation Canada

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

905-877-7818

  1. 7382117
  2. 7382117
  3. 7382117
  4. 7382117
  5. 7382117
  6. 7382117
  7. 7382117
  8. 7382117
  9. 7382117
  10. 7382117
  11. 7382117
  12. 7382117
  13. 7382117
  14. 7382117
  15. 7382117
  16. 7382117
  17. 7382117
  18. 7382117
  19. 7382117
  20. 7382117
  21. 7382117
  22. 7382117
  23. 7382117
  24. 7382117
  25. 7382117
  26. 7382117
  27. 7382117
  28. 7382117
  29. 7382117
  30. 7382117
  31. 7382117
  32. 7382117
  33. 7382117
  34. 7382117
Contact Seller

$20,950

+ taxes & licensing

28,854KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7382117
  • Stock #: P14515
  • VIN: KM8K12AA2KU344915

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tangerine Comet Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P14515
  • Mileage 28,854 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this newly added, one owner, accident free 2019 Hyundai Kona Essential. Powered by a 2.0 L 4 cylinder engine, putting power to the front wheels via a 6 speed automatic transmission. Comes with features like a comfortable cloth interior, heated front seats, back up camera, Bluetooth, steering wheel audio controls, cruise control, climate control, traction control, dynamic drive modes, downhill assist, power windows, locks and mirrors, AUX and USB ports, alloy rims and more. With only 28,854 km. Call today to book your appointment today. Georgetown Kia's ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction, stellar reputation and our family-first mentality earned the 2021 Canadian KIA Dealer of the year-DealerRater as well as the 2021 Ontario-Kia DealerRater Dealer of the year for attaining quality reviews from our customers. We also have received DealerRater's Consumer Satisfaction award for 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015. With our new location, we are primed to serve you even better with over 22 000 sq/ft and over 150 new and over 150 preowned inventory! Our commitment to your satisfaction and happiness along with your loyalty to Georgetown Kia has allowed us to top the ranks for years. Join the Georgetown Kia family and enjoy a consistent and award-winning experience. Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on DealerRater.ca & Google. Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. Dealership Open Online Sunday for your shopping convenience. Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it! FINANCING AVAILABLE! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT? We'll help you rebuild your credit! OAC! (Example Cost of Borrowing - $20,000 over 48 months at 4.95% is $2,086.38.)Apply Now! LOW FINANCE RATES AVAILABLE (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) Financing not available on any Vehicle listed AS-IS. A Proud Member of CAR NATION CANADA, where we've been treating you like family since 1989 located close to the cities of greater Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Stratford, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock! View over 1600 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models including Acura, Audi, BMW, Buick, Chrysler, Dodge, Chevrolet, Fiat, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jeep, Kia, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Pontiac, Porsche, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Ram, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo Cars, Minivans, Trucks and SUV to choose from! Visit http://www.CarNationCanada.Com

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Climate Control
Cup Holder
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Nation Canada

2019 Kia Optima Hybr...
 28,348 KM
$29,950 + tax & lic
2019 Mercedes-Benz C...
 33,093 KM
$57,950 + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Grand Car...
 119,171 KM
$15,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Georgetown Kia

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

Call Dealer

905-877-XXXX

(click to show)

905-877-7818

Alternate Numbers
1-888-234-7906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory