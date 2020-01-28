Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Hyundai Sonata

2.4L Essential w-Sport Pkg | SUNROOF | BACK UP CAM

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Hyundai Sonata

2.4L Essential w-Sport Pkg | SUNROOF | BACK UP CAM

Location

Car Nation Canada

314 Guelph Street, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5

905-877-7818

  1. 4581327
  2. 4581327
  3. 4581327
  4. 4581327
  5. 4581327
  6. 4581327
  7. 4581327
  8. 4581327
  9. 4581327
  10. 4581327
  11. 4581327
  12. 4581327
  13. 4581327
  14. 4581327
  15. 4581327
  16. 4581327
  17. 4581327
  18. 4581327
  19. 4581327
  20. 4581327
  21. 4581327
  22. 4581327
  23. 4581327
  24. 4581327
  25. 4581327
  26. 4581327
  27. 4581327
  28. 4581327
  29. 4581327
  30. 4581327
  31. 4581327
  32. 4581327
  33. 4581327
Contact Seller

$23,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 15,598KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4581327
  • Stock #: DR650
  • VIN: 5NPE34AF1KH748107
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Kia Certified Pre-Owned

Kia Certified Pre-Owned

Kia Canada is pleased to announce our new Certified Pre-Owned&trade; Vehicle Program. We've always made high-quality vehicles that are fun to drive and own. Now you can purchase or lease a pre-owned Kia vehicle knowing that it's been inspected, serviced and backed with a nation-wide warranty. Every one of our vehicles must pass our most stringent multi-point inspections and meet our Certified Pre-Owned standards before you get behind the wheel. That means that every certified pre-owned Kia comes standard with safety and reliability.

A gorgeous, loaded reliable sedan with a ton to offer- this is our 2019 Hyundai Sonata! This fully loaded sedan is powered by an economical 2.4L 4 cylinder pushing power out towards the front alloy wheels through an automatic transmission. Our Sonata Essential gives you the ultimate experience in safety and comfort - with heated and powered seats, back up camera, sunroof, android auto and apple car play, USB and Aux media connectivity, and much more! Take advantage of this great offer before it is too late! Call now to book your test drive and save $200 with our booking bonus!


Georgetown Kia's ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction, stellar reputation and our family-first mentality earned the 2018 Canadian KIA Dealer of the year-DealerRater as well as the 2018 Ontario-Kia DealerRater Dealer of the year for attaining quality reviews from our customers. We also have received DealerRater's Consumer Satisfaction award for 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015. Our commitment to your satisfaction and happiness along with your loyalty to Georgetown Kia has allowed us to top the ranks for years. Join the Georgetown Kia family and enjoy a consistent and award-winning experience.



Book Your Appointment Today & receive a $200 RSVP BONUS! Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on DealerRater.ca & Google.



Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing.


Dealership Open Sunday for your shopping convenience.


CAR PROOF Report available to view with every vehicle!


Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it!


FINANCING AVAILABLE! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT? We'll help you rebuild your credit! OAC! (Example Cost of Borrowing - $20,000 over 48 months at 4.95% is $2,086.38.)Apply Now!


LOW FINANCE RATES AVAILABLE (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) Financing not available on any Vehicle listed AS-IS.




A Proud Member of CAR NATION CANADA, where we've been treating you like family since 1989 located close to the cities of greater Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Georgetown, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, Milton, Mississauga, Oakville, St. Catharines, Toronto, Waterloo & Woodbridge! View over 1600 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models including Acura, Audi, BMW, Buick, Chrysler, Dodge, Chevrolet, Fiat, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jeep, Kia, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Pontiac, Porsche, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Ram, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo Cars, Minivans, Trucks and SUV to choose from! Visit http://www.CarNationCanada.Com
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Stability Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Console
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Power Adjustable Seat
  • Reclining Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Digital clock
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • Rear Air & Heat
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Analog Gauges
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Nation Canada

2017 Hyundai Tucson ...
 90,998 KM
$18,888 + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Grand Car...
 88,622 KM
$18,147 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Escape SE ...
 82,246 KM
$20,988 + tax & lic
Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Georgetown Kia

314 Guelph Street, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

905-877-XXXX

(click to show)

905-877-7818

Alternate Numbers
1-888-234-7906

Send A Message