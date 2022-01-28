$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai Tucson
AWD 2.0L Preferred BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH | AWD
- Stock #: 19-00005AR
- VIN: KM8J3CA40KU000005
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 55,282 KM
Vehicle Description
Ash Black, Cloth - Black There's just something about this 2019 Hyundai Tucson Preferred AWD that provides the right amount of satisfaction on every drive that pulls you in for another one. Finished in a Ash Black Pearl exterior that complements the Black cloth interior, balanced on a set of 17 alloy wheels. Pop open the hood, and you will reveal a 2.0L four (4) cylinder engine that is paired to a six (6) speed automatic transmission layered with Hyundai's All-Wheel Drive system (AWD). Step into the interior and you will be impressed to find features including power windows, power door locks, power side mirrors, blind spot monitor, lane keep assist, traction control, steering wheel-mounted controls, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, backup camera, rear heated seats, Bluetooth, USB/AUX port and so much more. Hurry in and experience this 2019 Hyundai Tucson Preferred AWD for yourself!To book a test drive, call 1-877-564-9109, or visit AutoPark Georgetown, at 10 Todd Rd. Georgetown, ON. AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer networks. www.autopark.ca. The four pillars of AutoPark are:1) One of Ontario’s largest used car dealer networks2) Low no haggle Pricing,3) 7 day exchange policy,4) No charge job loss protection.AutoPark Georgetown serves Georgetown, Acton, Milton, and the Halton Hills region. Finance this vehicle from as low as 6.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Carfax history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! The Humberview Group, 20 stores, 17 brands, 5000 vehicles, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends. [Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca].
Vehicle Features
