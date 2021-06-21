Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Kia Forte

81,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,535

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,535

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

905-702-2820

Contact Seller
2019 Kia Forte

2019 Kia Forte

Sedan EX BACKUP CAM|HEATED SEATS|BLUETOOTH|A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Kia Forte

Sedan EX BACKUP CAM|HEATED SEATS|BLUETOOTH|A/C

Location

The Humberview Group

10 Todd Rd, Georgetown, ON L7G 4R7

905-702-2820

  1. 7404737
  2. 7404737
  3. 7404737
  4. 7404737
  5. 7404737
  6. 7404737
  7. 7404737
  8. 7404737
  9. 7404737
  10. 7404737
  11. 7404737
  12. 7404737
  13. 7404737
  14. 7404737
  15. 7404737
  16. 7404737
  17. 7404737
  18. 7404737
  19. 7404737
Contact Seller

$15,535

+ taxes & licensing

81,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7404737
  • Stock #: 19-62154AR
  • VIN: 3KPF54AD7KE062154

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 81,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Ultra-silver (MET), Cloth - Black This 2019 Kia Forte EX is the perfect solution for anyone seeking a reliable, affordable or daily commuter sedan with a little bit of flavor. Finished in a Ultra Silver Metallic exterior and matched to a Black Cloth interior, this is one sharp sedan. Under the hood, you will discover a 2.0L four(4) cylinder engine that is paired to a fuel rewarding CVT automatic transmission. Stepping inside the cabin, this Forte comes equipped with air conditioning, Bluetooth, cruise control, heated seats, rear view camera, power windows, power lock, AM/FM radio, leather wrapped and heated steering wheel, steering wheel mounted controls and much more. We’d love for you to come in and experience this 2019 Kia Forte for yourself! To book a test drive, call 1-877-564-9109, or visit AutoPark Georgetown, at 10 Todd Rd. Georgetown, ON. AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer networks. www.autopark.ca. The four pillars of AutoPark are:1) One of Ontario’s largest used car dealer networks2) Low no haggle Pricing,3) 7 day exchange policy,4) No charge job loss protection.AutoPark Georgetown serves Georgetown, Acton, Milton, and the Halton Hills region. Finance this vehicle from as low as 6.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Carfax history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! The Humberview Group, 20 stores, 17 brands, 5000 vehicles, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends. [Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca]

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2016 Mercedes-Benz C...
 37,374 KM
$25,500 + tax & lic
2016 Mercedes-Benz C...
 37,374 KM
$25,500 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota RAV4 LE ...
 54,476 KM
$23,900 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Georgetown

10 Todd Rd, Georgetown, ON L7G 4R7

Call Dealer

905-702-XXXX

(click to show)

905-702-2820

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory