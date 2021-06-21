+ taxes & licensing
905-702-2820
10 Todd Rd, Georgetown, ON L7G 4R7
905-702-2820
+ taxes & licensing
Ultra-silver (MET), Cloth - Black This 2019 Kia Forte EX is the perfect solution for anyone seeking a reliable, affordable or daily commuter sedan with a little bit of flavor. Finished in a Ultra Silver Metallic exterior and matched to a Black Cloth interior, this is one sharp sedan. Under the hood, you will discover a 2.0L four(4) cylinder engine that is paired to a fuel rewarding CVT automatic transmission. Stepping inside the cabin, this Forte comes equipped with air conditioning, Bluetooth, cruise control, heated seats, rear view camera, power windows, power lock, AM/FM radio, leather wrapped and heated steering wheel, steering wheel mounted controls and much more. We’d love for you to come in and experience this 2019 Kia Forte for yourself! To book a test drive, call 1-877-564-9109, or visit AutoPark Georgetown, at 10 Todd Rd. Georgetown, ON. AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer networks. www.autopark.ca. The four pillars of AutoPark are:1) One of Ontario’s largest used car dealer networks2) Low no haggle Pricing,3) 7 day exchange policy,4) No charge job loss protection.AutoPark Georgetown serves Georgetown, Acton, Milton, and the Halton Hills region. Finance this vehicle from as low as 6.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Carfax history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! The Humberview Group, 20 stores, 17 brands, 5000 vehicles, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends. [Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca]
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
10 Todd Rd, Georgetown, ON L7G 4R7