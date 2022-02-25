Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Kia Forte

117,503 KM

Details Description Features

$19,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

855-795-6668

Contact Seller
2019 Kia Forte

2019 Kia Forte

Sedan EX

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Kia Forte

Sedan EX

Location

The Humberview Group

10 Todd Rd, Georgetown, ON L7G 4R7

855-795-6668

  1. 8424582
  2. 8424582
  3. 8424582
  4. 8424582
  5. 8424582
  6. 8424582
  7. 8424582
  8. 8424582
  9. 8424582
Contact Seller

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

117,503KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8424582
  • Stock #: 19-53193AR
  • VIN: 3KPF54AD5KE053193

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 117,503 KM

Vehicle Description

Cloth - Black, Hyper Blue (MET)

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2020 Nissan Kicks SV
 5,008 KM
$25,900 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Cruze...
 59,053 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Cadillac ATS 2....
 93,669 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Georgetown

10 Todd Rd, Georgetown, ON L7G 4R7

Call Dealer

855-795-XXXX

(click to show)

855-795-6668

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory