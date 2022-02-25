$19,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,990
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
855-795-6668
2019 Kia Forte
2019 Kia Forte
Sedan EX
Location
The Humberview Group
10 Todd Rd, Georgetown, ON L7G 4R7
855-795-6668
$19,990
+ taxes & licensing
117,503KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8424582
- Stock #: 19-53193AR
- VIN: 3KPF54AD5KE053193
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 117,503 KM
Vehicle Description
Cloth - Black, Hyper Blue (MET)
Vehicle Features
Front Wheel Drive
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From The Humberview Group
The Humberview Group
AutoPark Georgetown
10 Todd Rd, Georgetown, ON L7G 4R7