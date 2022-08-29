$26,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
855-795-6668
2019 Kia Sorento
2.4L LX LX 2.4L AWD BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH | AWD
Location
The Humberview Group
10 Todd Rd, Georgetown, ON L7G 4R7
855-795-6668
$26,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9158818
- Stock #: 19-70097T
- VIN: 5XYPGDA30KG470097
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 19-70097T
- Mileage 95,298 KM
Vehicle Description
Drive with enthusiasm and all the gear you need to make your journey exhilarating when you step inside this 2019 KIa Sorento. Keeping you safe and covered from every angle, it's time to take complete control and experience the joy of driving. Finished in a Snow White Pearl exterior that complements the Black cloth interior, balanced on a set of 17-inch alloy wheels. Pop open the hood and you will reveal a 2.4L four (4) cylinder engine that is paired to a six (6) speed automatic transmission and an All-Wheel Drive system. Slide into the interior and you will be impressed to find features including a backup camera, heated front seats, Bluetooth, cruise control, 7 display audiom, AM/FM/MP3 radio, remote keyless entry, heated steering wheel, drive mode select, power windows, power lock, power mirrors, push-button start, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, and so much more. Hurry in and experience this 2019 Kia Sorento for yourself! To book a test drive, call 1-877-564-9109, or visit AutoPark Georgetown, at 10 Todd Rd. Georgetown, ON. AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer networks. www.autopark.ca. The four pillars of AutoPark are:1) One of Ontario’s largest used car dealer networks2) Low no haggle Pricing,3) 7 day exchange policy,4) No charge job loss protection.AutoPark Georgetown serves Georgetown, Acton, Milton, and the Halton Hills region. Finance this vehicle from as low as 6.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Carfax history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! The Humberview Group, 20 stores, 17 brands, 5000 vehicles, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends. [Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca].
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.