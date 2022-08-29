Menu
2019 Kia Sorento

95,298 KM

Details

$26,900

+ tax & licensing
$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

855-795-6668

2019 Kia Sorento

2019 Kia Sorento

2.4L LX LX 2.4L AWD BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH | AWD

2019 Kia Sorento

2.4L LX LX 2.4L AWD BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH | AWD

Location

The Humberview Group

10 Todd Rd, Georgetown, ON L7G 4R7

855-795-6668

$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

95,298KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9158818
  • Stock #: 19-70097T
  • VIN: 5XYPGDA30KG470097

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 19-70097T
  • Mileage 95,298 KM

Vehicle Description

Drive with enthusiasm and all the gear you need to make your journey exhilarating when you step inside this 2019 KIa Sorento. Keeping you safe and covered from every angle, it's time to take complete control and experience the joy of driving. Finished in a Snow White Pearl exterior that complements the Black cloth interior, balanced on a set of 17-inch alloy wheels. Pop open the hood and you will reveal a 2.4L four (4) cylinder engine that is paired to a six (6) speed automatic transmission and an All-Wheel Drive system. Slide into the interior and you will be impressed to find features including a backup camera, heated front seats, Bluetooth, cruise control, 7 display audiom, AM/FM/MP3 radio, remote keyless entry, heated steering wheel, drive mode select, power windows, power lock, power mirrors, push-button start, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, and so much more.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Georgetown

10 Todd Rd, Georgetown, ON L7G 4R7

855-795-6668

