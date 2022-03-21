Menu
2019 Kia Soul

81,338 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

855-795-6668

2019 Kia Soul

2019 Kia Soul

EV Base

2019 Kia Soul

EV Base

Location

The Humberview Group

10 Todd Rd, Georgetown, ON L7G 4R7

855-795-6668

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

81,338KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8807411
  • Stock #: 19-09914T
  • VIN: KNDJP3A52K7909914

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 19-09914T
  • Mileage 81,338 KM

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Georgetown

10 Todd Rd, Georgetown, ON L7G 4R7

855-795-XXXX

855-795-6668

