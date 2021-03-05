Menu
2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

18,559 KM

Details Description Features

$44,950

+ tax & licensing
$44,950

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

905-877-7818

2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC 300 4MATIC | LTHR | NAV | PANO ROOF | B/T |18K

2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC 300 4MATIC | LTHR | NAV | PANO ROOF | B/T |18K

Location

Car Nation Canada

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

905-877-7818

$44,950

+ taxes & licensing

18,559KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6643247
  Stock #: P14135
  VIN: WDC0G4KB7KV143545

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 18,559 KM

Vehicle Description

In the market for a luxurious, fully loaded SUV? We have this beautiful 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300. Powered by 2.0 L 4 cylinder turbocharged engine, putting that power to all wheels via a 9 speed automatic transmission. Comes loaded with features like plush leather seats, memory powered front seats, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, navigation, panoramic sunroof, back up and 360 degree camera and sensors, push button start, cruise control, steering wheel paddle shifts, multiple drive modes including ECO and sport, power lift gate, folding rear seats, adjustable steering, alloy rims, Burmester sound system, tinted windows and much more. With only 18,559 km. Call today to book your appointment to see this true beauty in person. Georgetown Kia's ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction, stellar reputation and our family-first mentality earned the 2020 Canadian KIA Dealer of the year-DealerRater as well as the 2020 Ontario-Kia DealerRater Dealer of the year for attaining quality reviews from our customers. We also have received DealerRater's Consumer Satisfaction award for 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015. With our new location, we are primed to serve you even better with over 22 000 sq/ft and over 150 new and over 150 preowned inventory! Our commitment to your satisfaction and happiness along with your loyalty to Georgetown Kia has allowed us to top the ranks for years. Join the Georgetown Kia family and enjoy a consistent and award-winning experience. Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on DealerRater.ca & Google. Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. Dealership Open Sunday for your shopping convenience. Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it! FINANCING AVAILABLE! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT? We'll help you rebuild your credit! OAC! (Example Cost of Borrowing - $20,000 over 48 months at 4.95% is $2,086.38.)Apply Now! LOW FINANCE RATES AVAILABLE (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) Financing not available on any Vehicle listed AS-IS. A Proud Member of CAR NATION CANADA, where we've been treating you like family since 1989 located close to the cities of greater Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Stratford, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock!! View over 1600 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models including Acura, Audi, BMW, Buick, Chrysler, Dodge, Chevrolet, Fiat, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jeep, Kia, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Pontiac, Porsche, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Ram, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo Cars, Minivans, Trucks and SUV to choose from! Visit http://www.CarNationCanada.Com

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Digital clock
All Wheel Drive
Panoramic Sunroof
Backup Sensor
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Analog Gauges

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Georgetown Kia

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

