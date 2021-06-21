Menu
2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse

57,302 KM

The Humberview Group

905-702-2820

2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse

Cross ES S-AWC (2) BACKUP CAM|HEATED SEATS|BLUETOOTH|AWC

2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse

Cross ES S-AWC (2) BACKUP CAM|HEATED SEATS|BLUETOOTH|AWC

The Humberview Group

10 Todd Rd, Georgetown, ON L7G 4R7

905-702-2820

57,302KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7404806
  • Stock #: 19-06766AR
  • VIN: JA4AT3AA0KZ606766

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 57,302 KM

Vehicle Description

Diamond White Pearl, Black Fabric Bring home this 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross that's here to keep you moving. Designed with technology that effortlessly connect you to your friends and family, you will also be impressed by its unique dynamic shield design. Finished in a White Pearl exterior and complimented by a Black Fabric interior, the exterior profile is stanced on a set of 18 alloy wheels. Pop open the hood and you will discover a turbocharged 1.5L four(4) cylinder engine that is paired to a fuel rewarding CVT automatic transmission and an all-wheel drive (AWC) system. Moving inside, this Eclipse Cross comes equipped with air conditioning, heated seats, rear view camera, cruise control, Bluetooth, tons of power amenities, AM/FM radio, steering wheel mounted controls and so much more. We’d love for you to come in and experience this 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross for yourself! To book a test drive, call 1-877-564-9109, or visit AutoPark Georgetown, at 10 Todd Rd. Georgetown, ON. PREVIOUS RENTAL – This vehicle had a National Daily Rental company’s name on it, NOW it has yours. Low mileage, professionally detailed interior, regular scheduled maintenance, fully inspected, warranty backed and priced to sell fast.AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer networks. www.autopark.ca. The four pillars of AutoPark are:1) One of Ontario’s largest used car dealer networks2) Low no haggle Pricing,3) 7 day exchange policy,4) No charge job loss protection.AutoPark Georgetown serves Georgetown, Acton, Milton, and the Halton Hills region. Finance this vehicle from as low as 6.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Carfax history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! The Humberview Group, 20 stores, 17 brands, 5000 vehicles, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends. [Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca]

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
4x4
CVT

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Georgetown

10 Todd Rd, Georgetown, ON L7G 4R7

905-702-2820

