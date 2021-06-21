+ taxes & licensing
10 Todd Rd, Georgetown, ON L7G 4R7
Diamond White Pearl, Black Fabric Bring home this 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross that's here to keep you moving. Designed with technology that effortlessly connect you to your friends and family, you will also be impressed by its unique dynamic shield design. Finished in a White Pearl exterior and complimented by a Black Fabric interior, the exterior profile is stanced on a set of 18 alloy wheels. Pop open the hood and you will discover a turbocharged 1.5L four(4) cylinder engine that is paired to a fuel rewarding CVT automatic transmission and an all-wheel drive (AWC) system. Moving inside, this Eclipse Cross comes equipped with air conditioning, heated seats, rear view camera, cruise control, Bluetooth, tons of power amenities, AM/FM radio, steering wheel mounted controls and so much more. We’d love for you to come in and experience this 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross for yourself! To book a test drive, call 1-877-564-9109, or visit AutoPark Georgetown, at 10 Todd Rd. Georgetown, ON. PREVIOUS RENTAL – This vehicle had a National Daily Rental company’s name on it, NOW it has yours. Low mileage, professionally detailed interior, regular scheduled maintenance, fully inspected, warranty backed and priced to sell fast.AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer networks. www.autopark.ca. The four pillars of AutoPark are:1) One of Ontario’s largest used car dealer networks2) Low no haggle Pricing,3) 7 day exchange policy,4) No charge job loss protection.AutoPark Georgetown serves Georgetown, Acton, Milton, and the Halton Hills region. Finance this vehicle from as low as 6.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Carfax history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! The Humberview Group, 20 stores, 17 brands, 5000 vehicles, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends. [Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca]
