2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse

76,421 KM

Cross ES S-AWC (2) BACKUP CAM|HEATED SEATS|BLUETOOTH

2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse

Cross ES S-AWC (2) BACKUP CAM|HEATED SEATS|BLUETOOTH

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9158803
  • Stock #: 19-05023T
  • VIN: JA4AT3AA4KZ605023

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 76,421 KM

Vehicle Description

Your adventure starts here with this 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross. An SUV that was built for you and your family. Finished in a White Pearl exterior that complements the Black cloth interior, standing on a set of 18” alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 1.5L four (4) cylinder engine paired to a CVT automatic transmission layered with Mitsubishi’s AWC system (All-Wheel Control). Slide into the interior and be impressed to find features including a backup camera, heated front seats, steering wheel-mounted controls, XM radio, Bluetooth, AM/FM radio, center console media touchpad, power windows, power door locks, power side mirrors and so much more. Hurry in and experience this 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross for yourself! To book a test drive, call 1-877-564-9109, or visit AutoPark Georgetown, at 10 Todd Rd. Georgetown, ON. AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer networks. www.autopark.ca. The four pillars of AutoPark are:1) One of Ontario’s largest used car dealer networks2) Low no haggle Pricing,3) 7 day exchange policy,4) No charge job loss protection.AutoPark Georgetown serves Georgetown, Acton, Milton, and the Halton Hills region. Finance this vehicle from as low as 6.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Carfax history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! The Humberview Group, 20 stores, 17 brands, 5000 vehicles, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends. [Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca].

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
4x4
CVT

10 Todd Rd, Georgetown, ON L7G 4R7

