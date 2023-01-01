2019 Mitsubishi Outlander

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 4 , 1 2 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10108923

10108923 Stock #: 19-07124GT

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 19-07124GT

Mileage 114,123 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4x4 1 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.