$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
877-618-3691
2019 Mitsubishi Outlander
Phev GT
Location
The Humberview Group
312 Guelph St, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5
877-618-3691
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
114,123KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10108923
- Stock #: 19-07124GT
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 114,123 KM
Vehicle Description
Labrador Black, Black Leather
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
1 Speed Automatic
The Humberview Group
Georgetown Toyota
312 Guelph St, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5