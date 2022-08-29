$27,589+ tax & licensing
2019 Mitsubishi Outlander
ES AWC BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH
The Humberview Group
10 Todd Rd, Georgetown, ON L7G 4R7
$27,589
- Listing ID: 9158812
- Stock #: 19-09210T
- VIN: JA4AZ2A39KZ609210
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 86,878 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander boldly goes wherever your ambition takes you. So, it’s time to reawaken your senses and experience this beautiful piece like no other. Finished in a Sterling Silver exterior that complements the Black cloth interior, balanced on a set of 16-inch alloy wheels. Pop open the hood and you will reveal a 2.4L four (4) cylinder engine that is paired with a continuously variable transmission layered with Mitsubishi’s All-Wheel Drive system (S-AWC). Slide into the interior and you will be impressed to find features including power windows, power door locks, power side mirrors, steering wheel mounted controls, heated front seats, backup camera, dual climate control, Eco mode, Bluetooth, USB/AUX, AM/FM radio and so much more. Hurry in and experience this 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander for yourself! To book a test drive, call 1-877-564-9109, or visit AutoPark Georgetown, at 10 Todd Rd. Georgetown, ON. AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer networks. www.autopark.ca. The four pillars of AutoPark are:1) One of Ontario’s largest used car dealer networks2) Low no haggle Pricing,3) 7 day exchange policy,4) No charge job loss protection.AutoPark Georgetown serves Georgetown, Acton, Milton, and the Halton Hills region. Finance this vehicle from as low as 6.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Carfax history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! The Humberview Group, 20 stores, 17 brands, 5000 vehicles, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends. [Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca].
Vehicle Features
