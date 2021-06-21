+ taxes & licensing
10 Todd Rd, Georgetown, ON L7G 4R7
Titanium Grey, Black Fabric Get excited about this 2019 Mitsubishi RVR that has just arrived in our pre-owned showroom. With gracious amount of interior space to fit five(5) full sized adults, modern technology and options, and stunning exterior styling, we’d urge you to come in and experience this beauty for yourself. Finished in a Titanium Grey exterior and complimented to a Black Cloth interior, this is one sharp SUV. Under the hood, you will discover a 2.0L four(4) cylinder engine that is paired to a fuel rewarding CVT transmission and an all-wheel drive (AWC) system. Moving inside the cabin, this RVR is equipped with air conditioning, cruise control, Bluetooth, heated seats, rear view camera, power windows, power lock, AM/FM radio, steering wheel mounted controls and much more. Hurry in and take home this 2019 Mitsubishi RVR! To book a test drive, call 1-877-564-9109, or visit AutoPark Georgetown, at 10 Todd Rd. Georgetown, ON. PREVIOUS RENTAL – This vehicle had a National Daily Rental company’s name on it, NOW it has yours. Low mileage, professionally detailed interior, regular scheduled maintenance, fully inspected, warranty backed and priced to sell fast.AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer networks. www.autopark.ca. The four pillars of AutoPark are:1) One of Ontario’s largest used car dealer networks2) Low no haggle Pricing,3) 7 day exchange policy,4) No charge job loss protection.AutoPark Georgetown serves Georgetown, Acton, Milton, and the Halton Hills region. Finance this vehicle from as low as 6.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Carfax history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! The Humberview Group, 20 stores, 17 brands, 5000 vehicles, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends. [Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca]
