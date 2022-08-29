Menu
2019 Mitsubishi RVR

400,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

855-795-6668

FWD SE - CVT

Location

10 Todd Rd, Georgetown, ON L7G 4R7

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

400,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9173224
  • Stock #: 19-03626AR
  • VIN: JA4AJ3AU6KU603626

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 19-03626AR
  • Mileage 400,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Pearl White, Black Fabric

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
4x4
CVT

AutoPark Georgetown

10 Todd Rd, Georgetown, ON L7G 4R7

