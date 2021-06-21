Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Nissan Kicks

83,605 KM

Details Description Features

$18,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,950

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

905-877-7818

Contact Seller
2019 Nissan Kicks

2019 Nissan Kicks

SR | 83K | 1 OWNR| CLN CRFX| HTD SEATS| BU/360 CAM

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Nissan Kicks

SR | 83K | 1 OWNR| CLN CRFX| HTD SEATS| BU/360 CAM

Location

Car Nation Canada

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

905-877-7818

  1. 7388084
  2. 7388084
  3. 7388084
  4. 7388084
  5. 7388084
  6. 7388084
  7. 7388084
  8. 7388084
  9. 7388084
  10. 7388084
  11. 7388084
  12. 7388084
  13. 7388084
  14. 7388084
  15. 7388084
  16. 7388084
  17. 7388084
  18. 7388084
  19. 7388084
  20. 7388084
  21. 7388084
  22. 7388084
  23. 7388084
  24. 7388084
  25. 7388084
  26. 7388084
  27. 7388084
  28. 7388084
  29. 7388084
  30. 7388084
  31. 7388084
  32. 7388084
  33. 7388084
Contact Seller

$18,950

+ taxes & licensing

83,605KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7388084
  • Stock #: P14442A
  • VIN: 3N1CP5CU3KL492116

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P14442A
  • Mileage 83,605 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this newly traded in, one owner, accident free 2019 Nissan Kicks SR. Powered by a 1.6 L 4 cylinder engine, putting power to the front wheels via a CVT transmission. Comes with features like a plush leather interior, heated front seats, back up and 360 degree camera, Bluetooth, cruise control, push button start, climate control, fog lights, a 7.0-inch infotainment touchscreen, air conditioning, power windows and locks with keyless entry. This SR model brings LED headlights, remote engine start, Prima-Tex seat upholstery and a Bose sound system with front-seat headrest speakers. The SR model adds safety kit in blind spot monitoring and rear cross traffic alert, tinted windows, 17" alloy rims and much more. With 83,605 km. Call today to book your test dive as this crossover won't last long. Georgetown Kia's ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction, stellar reputation and our family-first mentality earned the 2021 Canadian KIA Dealer of the year-DealerRater as well as the 2021 Ontario-Kia DealerRater Dealer of the year for attaining quality reviews from our customers. We also have received DealerRater's Consumer Satisfaction award for 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015. With our new location, we are primed to serve you even better with over 22 000 sq/ft and over 150 new and over 150 preowned inventory! Our commitment to your satisfaction and happiness along with your loyalty to Georgetown Kia has allowed us to top the ranks for years. Join the Georgetown Kia family and enjoy a consistent and award-winning experience. Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on DealerRater.ca & Google. Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. Dealership Open Online Sunday for your shopping convenience. Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it! FINANCING AVAILABLE! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT? We'll help you rebuild your credit! OAC! (Example Cost of Borrowing - $20,000 over 48 months at 4.95% is $2,086.38.)Apply Now! LOW FINANCE RATES AVAILABLE (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) Financing not available on any Vehicle listed AS-IS. A Proud Member of CAR NATION CANADA, where we've been treating you like family since 1989 located close to the cities of greater Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Stratford, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock! View over 1600 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models including Acura, Audi, BMW, Buick, Chrysler, Dodge, Chevrolet, Fiat, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jeep, Kia, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Pontiac, Porsche, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Ram, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo Cars, Minivans, Trucks and SUV to choose from! Visit http://www.CarNationCanada.Com

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Digital clock
Cup Holder
Rear View Camera
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Nation Canada

2004 Ford Mustang GT...
 138,253 KM
$14,888 + tax & lic
2021 Ford F-150 KING...
 152 KM
$79,888 + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Grand Cher...
 158,070 KM
$26,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Georgetown Kia

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

Call Dealer

905-877-XXXX

(click to show)

905-877-7818

Alternate Numbers
1-888-234-7906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory