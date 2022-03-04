Menu
2019 Nissan Rogue

61,890 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

855-795-6668

2019 Nissan Rogue

2019 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD CVT

2019 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD CVT

Location

The Humberview Group

10 Todd Rd, Georgetown, ON L7G 4R7

855-795-6668

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

61,890KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8481708
  • Stock #: 19-04054T
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV6KC804054

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 19-04054T
  • Mileage 61,890 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

