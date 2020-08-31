Menu
2019 Nissan Titan

22,304 KM

$54,950

+ tax & licensing
$54,950

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

905-877-7818

Contact Seller
2019 Nissan Titan

2019 Nissan Titan

XD PLATINUM RESERVE | LTHR | CLEAN CARFX| NAV| BU CAM

2019 Nissan Titan

XD PLATINUM RESERVE | LTHR | CLEAN CARFX| NAV| BU CAM

Location

Car Nation Canada

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

905-877-7818

$54,950

+ taxes & licensing

22,304KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5716785
  • Stock #: P13443
  • VIN: 1N6BA1F45KN512362

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P13443
  • Mileage 22,304 KM

Vehicle Description

A great truck from Nissan with all of the features you need - take a look at our accident free 2019 Nissan Titan XD Platinum Reserve. Powered by a 5.0L V8 Cummins Diesel pushing power towards the 4x4 system through a 6 speed automatic transmission, this white truck moves around and handles what you need with ease. This great truck has key features such as heated and powered memory leather seats, navigation, back up camera, back up sensors, dual-climate control, trailer brake and MUCH more. This is an incredible truck with ONLY 22,304 KM, coming to you certified- what are you waiting for? Call now to book your test drive Georgetown Kia's ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction, stellar reputation and our family-first mentality earned the 2020 Canadian KIA Dealer of the year-DealerRater as well as the 2020 Ontario-Kia DealerRater Dealer of the year for attaining quality reviews from our customers. Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Rear Sliding Window
Backup Sensor
4th Door
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag

