The Humberview Group
2019 Toyota Corolla
LE
The Humberview Group
312 Guelph St, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5
64,038KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10013850
- Stock #: 19-36018GL
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 64,038 KM
Vehicle Description
Standard Package
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
CVT
