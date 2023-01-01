Menu
2019 Toyota Corolla

67,645 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-618-3691

2019 Toyota Corolla

2019 Toyota Corolla

SE

2019 Toyota Corolla

SE

Location

The Humberview Group

312 Guelph St, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5

877-618-3691

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

67,645KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10108920
  • Stock #: 19-02276GL

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 67,645 KM

Vehicle Description

XSE Package

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

CVT

Georgetown Toyota

312 Guelph St, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5

877-618-3691

