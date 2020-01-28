Menu
2019 Toyota Corolla

SE | HTD SEATS | BU CAMERA | LEATHER TRIM |SUNROOF

2019 Toyota Corolla

SE | HTD SEATS | BU CAMERA | LEATHER TRIM |SUNROOF

Car Nation Canada

314 Guelph Street, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5

905-877-7818

$20,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 11,901KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4581324
  • Stock #: DR649
  • VIN: 2T1BURHEXKC201902
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Reliable, well maintained, clean carproof- this is our 2019 Toyota Corolla! Powered by an incredible 4 cylinder that is engineered to last powering the front wheels through an automatic transmission. This Corolla is a great example of what makes Toyota and mainstay in the auto industry, with heated seats, back up camera, comfortable cloth seats, USB and AUX input and much more. This reliable sedan is one of many to choose from! This vehicle was a previous daily rental.


Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Power Brakes
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Digital clock
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • Leatherette Interior
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Analog Gauges

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Georgetown Kia

314 Guelph Street, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5

