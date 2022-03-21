Menu
2019 Toyota Corolla

63,830 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-618-3691

LE

LE

Location

312 Guelph St, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

63,830KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8971282
  • Stock #: 19-41342GT
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE0KC241342

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 63,830 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Georgetown Toyota

312 Guelph St, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5

