2019 Toyota Corolla

$CALL + taxes & licensing 4 5 , 6 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9443760

9443760 Stock #: 19-75620GT

19-75620GT VIN: 2T1BURHE0KC175620

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 45,600 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.