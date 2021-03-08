Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Dual Climate Control Climate Control Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Odometer AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Digital clock Powertrain All Wheel Drive Safety Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Convenience Adaptive Cruise Control Cup Holder Additional Features Backup Sensor Rear View Camera Cloth Interior Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.