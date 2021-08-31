Menu
2019 Toyota RAV4

37,050 KM

Details Description Features

$40,950

+ tax & licensing
$40,950

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

905-877-7818

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota RAV4

2019 Toyota RAV4

TRAIL | AWD| CLN CRFX| 37K| SUNROOF| HTD SEATS| BT

2019 Toyota RAV4

TRAIL | AWD| CLN CRFX| 37K| SUNROOF| HTD SEATS| BT

Location

Car Nation Canada

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

905-877-7818

$40,950

+ taxes & licensing

37,050KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8051203
  Stock #: P14897
  VIN: 2T3J1RFV0KW040327

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P14897
  • Mileage 37,050 KM

Vehicle Description

You don't see these Rav4 models come up often. Check out our newly added, accident free 2019 Toyota RAV4 Trail. Powered by a 2.5 L 4 cylinder engine, putting power to all wheels via an 8 speed automatic transmission. Coming with features like a plush black with orange stitching leather interior, heated and cooled front seats, heated steering wheel, powered driver seat, power sunroof, back up camera, Bluetooth, navigation capable, adaptive cruise control, steering wheel audio controls, push button start, power lift gate, dual climate control, Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 suite which bundles frontal collision warning with pedestrian detection, automatic emergency braking, radar cruise control, lane departure alert with steering assist, automatic high beams and lane tracing assist, lane keep assist, blind spot monitor, dynamic drive modes, dynamic terrain modes, wireless charging station, this trail model is slightly taller and has more ground clearance compared to other models, larger towing capacity and adds black badging, power windows, locks and mirrors, tinted windows, 19' alloy rims and much more. With only 37,050 km. Call today to book your appointment. Georgetown Kia's ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction, stellar reputation and our family-first mentality earned the 2021 Canadian KIA Dealer of the year-DealerRater as well as the 2021 Ontario-Kia DealerRater Dealer of the year for attaining quality reviews from our customers. We also have received DealerRater's Consumer Satisfaction award for 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015. With our new location, we are primed to serve you even better with over 22 000 sq/ft and over 150 new and over 150 preowned inventory! Our commitment to your satisfaction and happiness along with your loyalty to Georgetown Kia has allowed us to top the ranks for years. Join the Georgetown Kia family and enjoy a consistent and award-winning experience. Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on DealerRater.ca & Google. Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. Dealership Open Online Sunday for your shopping convenience. Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it! FINANCING AVAILABLE! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT? We'll help you rebuild your credit! OAC! (Example Cost of Borrowing - $20,000 over 48 months at 4.95% is $2,086.38.)Apply Now! LOW FINANCE RATES AVAILABLE (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) Financing not available on any Vehicle listed AS-IS. A Proud Member of CAR NATION CANADA, where we've been treating you like family since 1989 located close to the cities of greater Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Stratford, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock! View over 1600 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models including Acura, Audi, BMW, Buick, Chrysler, Dodge, Chevrolet, Fiat, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jeep, Kia, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Pontiac, Porsche, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Ram, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo Cars, Minivans, Trucks and SUV to choose from! Visit http://www.CarNationCanada.Com

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Heated Steering Wheel
Digital clock
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Adaptive Cruise Control
Cup Holder
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Power Lift Gates
Analog Gauges

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Georgetown Kia

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

