2019 Toyota RAV4
LE
Location
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
55,816KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Stock #: 19-08421GT
- VIN: 2T3Z1RFV4KW008421
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
8 speed automatic
