Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Toyota RAV4

78,063 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-618-3691

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota RAV4

2019 Toyota RAV4

XLE

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota RAV4

XLE

Location

The Humberview Group

312 Guelph St, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5

877-618-3691

  1. 9387349
  2. 9387349
  3. 9387349
  4. 9387349
  5. 9387349
  6. 9387349
  7. 9387349
  8. 9387349
  9. 9387349
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

78,063KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9387349
  • Stock #: 19-24955GT
  • VIN: 2T3R1RFV9KC024955

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 19-24955GT
  • Mileage 78,063 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2017 Toyota RAV4 LE
 117,596 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Honda CR-V Tour...
 82,274 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 RAM 1500 TRX
 31,744 KM
$119,900 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Georgetown Toyota

312 Guelph St, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5

Call Dealer

877-618-XXXX

(click to show)

877-618-3691

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory