2019 Volkswagen Jetta

27,665 KM

Details Description

$21,950

+ tax & licensing
$21,950

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

905-877-7818

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

HIGHLINE | R PKG| CLN CRFX| 6 SPD MT |SUNROOF| 27k

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

HIGHLINE | R PKG| CLN CRFX| 6 SPD MT |SUNROOF| 27k

Location

Car Nation Canada

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

905-877-7818

$21,950

+ taxes & licensing

27,665KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6947431
  • Stock #: P14297
  • VIN: 3VWW57BU8KM035029

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P14297
  • Mileage 27,665 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this newly added, one owner, accident free 2019 Volkswagen Jetta Highline with R-line package. This vehicle is NOT a rental. Originally purchased from right here in Georgetown. Powered by a 1.4 L 4 cylinder engine, putting power to the front wheels via a smooth 6 speed manual transmission. Comes with features like a plush 2 tone leather interior, heated front seats, back up camera, large power sunroof, Bluetooth, cruise control, steering wheel audio controls, sport bumper, R-Line grille, exterior mirrors painted in black, black headliner, performance front stabilizer bar, R-Line front and rear sport shock absorbers, cross Differential System, ambient interior lighting - customizable up to 10 colours, interior footwell lights, front fog lights with static cornering lights, R-Line leather-wrapped multi-function sports steering wheel, 17" Viper alloy wheels, blind spot detection with rear traffic alert, front assist -autonomous emergency braking, automatic high beam control, and much more. With only 27,665 km.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Georgetown Kia

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

