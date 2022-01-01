Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

24,433 KM

Details Description Features

$25,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,950

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

905-877-7818

Contact Seller
2019 Volkswagen Jetta

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

Highline R-LINE | 1 OWNR | SUNROOF | 24K | BU CAM

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

Highline R-LINE | 1 OWNR | SUNROOF | 24K | BU CAM

Location

Car Nation Canada

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

905-877-7818

  1. 8101708
  2. 8101708
  3. 8101708
  4. 8101708
  5. 8101708
  6. 8101708
  7. 8101708
  8. 8101708
  9. 8101708
  10. 8101708
  11. 8101708
  12. 8101708
  13. 8101708
  14. 8101708
  15. 8101708
  16. 8101708
  17. 8101708
  18. 8101708
  19. 8101708
  20. 8101708
  21. 8101708
  22. 8101708
  23. 8101708
  24. 8101708
  25. 8101708
  26. 8101708
  27. 8101708
  28. 8101708
  29. 8101708
  30. 8101708
  31. 8101708
  32. 8101708
  33. 8101708
  34. 8101708
Contact Seller

$25,950

+ taxes & licensing

24,433KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8101708
  • Stock #: P14945
  • VIN: 3VWE57BU2KM059077

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P14945
  • Mileage 24,433 KM

Vehicle Description

In the market for a feature packed sedan? What about our one owner 2019 Volkswagen Jetta Highline R-Line package. Powered by a 1.4 L 4 cylinder turbocharged engine, putting power to the front wheels via an 8 speed automatic transmission. Comes with features like a plush two tone leather interior, heated front seats, back up camera, large power sunroof, Bluetooth, adaptive cruise control, steering wheel audio controls, blind spot monitoring, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, the R-Line trim adds a sporty rear bumper, gloss-black exterior accents, unique leather-wrapped steering wheel, 17 inch wheels paired with 205/55 R17 low-profile all-season tires, push button start, dual climate control, dynamic drive modes, auto start/stop, alloy wheels and much more. With only 24,433 km. Call today to book your appointment to see and test drive this vehicle before its gone. Georgetown Kia's ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction, stellar reputation and our family-first mentality earned the 2021 Canadian KIA Dealer of the year-DealerRater as well as the 2021 Ontario-Kia DealerRater Dealer of the year for attaining quality reviews from our customers. We also have received DealerRater's Consumer Satisfaction award for 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015. With our new location, we are primed to serve you even better with over 22 000 sq/ft and over 150 new and over 150 preowned inventory! Our commitment to your satisfaction and happiness along with your loyalty to Georgetown Kia has allowed us to top the ranks for years. Join the Georgetown Kia family and enjoy a consistent and award-winning experience. Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on DealerRater.ca & Google. Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. Dealership Open Online Sunday for your shopping convenience. Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it! FINANCING AVAILABLE! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT? We'll help you rebuild your credit! OAC! (Example Cost of Borrowing - $20,000 over 48 months at 4.95% is $2,086.38.)Apply Now! LOW FINANCE RATES AVAILABLE (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) Financing not available on any Vehicle listed AS-IS. A Proud Member of CAR NATION CANADA, where we've been treating you like family since 1989 located close to the cities of greater Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Stratford, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock! View over 1600 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models including Acura, Audi, BMW, Buick, Chrysler, Dodge, Chevrolet, Fiat, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jeep, Kia, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Pontiac, Porsche, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Ram, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo Cars, Minivans, Trucks and SUV to choose from! Visit http://www.CarNationCanada.Com

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Digital clock
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Alloy Wheels
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Adaptive Cruise Control
Cup Holder
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Nation Canada

2021 Ford Escape SEL...
 13,827 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 Toyota Yaris LE...
 61,586 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Tesla Model Y L...
 42,654 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Georgetown Kia

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

Call Dealer

905-877-XXXX

(click to show)

905-877-7818

Alternate Numbers
1-888-234-7906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory