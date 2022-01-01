$25,950 + taxes & licensing 2 4 , 4 3 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8101708

8101708 Stock #: P14945

P14945 VIN: 3VWE57BU2KM059077

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Cream

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P14945

Mileage 24,433 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Power Brakes Rear View Camera Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Lane Departure Warning Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Sunroof Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Odometer Digital clock Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Convenience Adaptive Cruise Control Cup Holder Comfort Dual Climate Control Climate Control Additional Features Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.