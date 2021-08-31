2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

$37,950 + taxes & licensing 5 4 , 2 4 7 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8030710

8030710 Stock #: P14874

P14874 VIN: 3VV4B7AX1KM014667

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P14874

Mileage 54,247 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Lane Departure Warning Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Odometer Navigation System Heated Steering Wheel Digital clock Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats Power Adjustable Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels tinted windows Panoramic Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Comfort Dual Climate Control Climate Control Convenience Cup Holder Additional Features Rear View Camera Adjustable Pedals Power Lift Gates Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.