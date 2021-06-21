2020 BMW 330

+ taxes & licensing
905-702-2820
10 Todd Rd, Georgetown, ON L7G 4R7
905-702-2820
+ taxes & licensing
Jet Black, Black Vernasca Leather Treat yourself when you get inside this 2020 BMW 330xi. This luxury sedan offers the perfect combination of superior comfort and elevation of sophistication. Finished in a Jet Black exterior and complimented by a Black Leather interior, the exterior is stanced on a set of 18 alloy wheels. Pop open the hood and reveal a turbocharged 2.0L four(4) cylinder engine that is paired to a smooth eight(8) speed automatic transmission and an All-Wheel Drive(xDrive) system that is able to adapt to any road/weather conditions in a fraction of a second. Moving inside, this 330xi comes equipped with air conditioning, dual zone climate control, power adjustable and memory seat, heated seats, sunroof, power windows, power lock, rearview camera, navigation, leather wrapped steering wheel, steering wheel mounted controls and much more. We’d love for you to come in and experience this 2020 BMW 330xi for yourself! To book a test drive, call 1-877-564-9109, or visit AutoPark Georgetown, at 10 Todd Rd. Georgetown, ON. AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer networks. www.autopark.ca. The four pillars of AutoPark are: 1) One of Ontario’s largest used car dealer networks 2) Low no haggle Pricing, 3) 7 day exchange policy, 4) No charge job loss protection. AutoPark Georgetown serves Georgetown, Acton, Milton, and the Halton Hills region. Finance this vehicle from as low as 6.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Carfax history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! The Humberview Group, 20 stores, 17 brands, 5000 vehicles, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends. [Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca]
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
10 Todd Rd, Georgetown, ON L7G 4R7