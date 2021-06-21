Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 BMW 330

23,895 KM

Details Description Features

$39,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$39,990

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

905-702-2820

Contact Seller
2020 BMW 330

2020 BMW 330

i xDrive xDrive Sedan NAV|BACKUP CAM|HEATED SEATS|SUNROOF|XDRIVE

Watch This Vehicle

2020 BMW 330

i xDrive xDrive Sedan NAV|BACKUP CAM|HEATED SEATS|SUNROOF|XDRIVE

Location

The Humberview Group

10 Todd Rd, Georgetown, ON L7G 4R7

905-702-2820

  1. 7404749
  2. 7404749
  3. 7404749
  4. 7404749
  5. 7404749
  6. 7404749
  7. 7404749
  8. 7404749
  9. 7404749
  10. 7404749
  11. 7404749
  12. 7404749
  13. 7404749
  14. 7404749
  15. 7404749
  16. 7404749
  17. 7404749
  18. 7404749
  19. 7404749
  20. 7404749
  21. 7404749
  22. 7404749
  23. 7404749
Contact Seller

$39,990

+ taxes & licensing

23,895KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7404749
  • Stock #: 20-08876AR
  • VIN: 3MW5R7J08L8B08876

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 23,895 KM

Vehicle Description

Jet Black, Black Vernasca Leather Treat yourself when you get inside this 2020 BMW 330xi. This luxury sedan offers the perfect combination of superior comfort and elevation of sophistication. Finished in a Jet Black exterior and complimented by a Black Leather interior, the exterior is stanced on a set of 18 alloy wheels. Pop open the hood and reveal a turbocharged 2.0L four(4) cylinder engine that is paired to a smooth eight(8) speed automatic transmission and an All-Wheel Drive(xDrive) system that is able to adapt to any road/weather conditions in a fraction of a second. Moving inside, this 330xi comes equipped with air conditioning, dual zone climate control, power adjustable and memory seat, heated seats, sunroof, power windows, power lock, rearview camera, navigation, leather wrapped steering wheel, steering wheel mounted controls and much more. We’d love for you to come in and experience this 2020 BMW 330xi for yourself! To book a test drive, call 1-877-564-9109, or visit AutoPark Georgetown, at 10 Todd Rd. Georgetown, ON. AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer networks. www.autopark.ca. The four pillars of AutoPark are: 1) One of Ontario’s largest used car dealer networks 2) Low no haggle Pricing, 3) 7 day exchange policy, 4) No charge job loss protection. AutoPark Georgetown serves Georgetown, Acton, Milton, and the Halton Hills region. Finance this vehicle from as low as 6.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Carfax history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! The Humberview Group, 20 stores, 17 brands, 5000 vehicles, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends. [Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca]

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
AWD
Navigation System
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2019 Honda Odyssey E...
 87,226 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Honda Odyssey E...
 87,226 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Toyota Highland...
 90 KM
$48,736.20 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Georgetown

10 Todd Rd, Georgetown, ON L7G 4R7

Call Dealer

905-702-XXXX

(click to show)

905-702-2820

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory