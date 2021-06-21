2020 BMW M2

$66,950 + taxes & licensing 4 4 , 7 2 6 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7475895

7475895 Stock #: P14562

P14562 VIN: WBS2U7C0XL7D82112

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Alpine White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # P14562

Mileage 44,726 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Heated Steering Wheel Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats Power Adjustable Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels tinted windows Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Odometer AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Digital clock Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive Comfort Dual Climate Control Climate Control Convenience Cup Holder Additional Features Navigation System Rear View Camera Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.