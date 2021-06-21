Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 BMW M2

44,726 KM

Details Description Features

$66,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$66,950

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

905-877-7818

Contact Seller
2020 BMW M2

2020 BMW M2

COMPETITION | CLN CRFX | NAV | LTHR | 44 K | B/T |

Watch This Vehicle

2020 BMW M2

COMPETITION | CLN CRFX | NAV | LTHR | 44 K | B/T |

Location

Car Nation Canada

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

905-877-7818

  1. 7475895
  2. 7475895
  3. 7475895
  4. 7475895
  5. 7475895
  6. 7475895
  7. 7475895
  8. 7475895
  9. 7475895
  10. 7475895
  11. 7475895
  12. 7475895
  13. 7475895
  14. 7475895
  15. 7475895
  16. 7475895
  17. 7475895
  18. 7475895
  19. 7475895
  20. 7475895
  21. 7475895
  22. 7475895
  23. 7475895
  24. 7475895
  25. 7475895
  26. 7475895
  27. 7475895
  28. 7475895
  29. 7475895
  30. 7475895
  31. 7475895
  32. 7475895
  33. 7475895
  34. 7475895
  35. 7475895
  36. 7475895
Contact Seller

$66,950

+ taxes & licensing

44,726KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7475895
  • Stock #: P14562
  • VIN: WBS2U7C0XL7D82112

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # P14562
  • Mileage 44,726 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this newly added, accident free power house from BMW. This 2020 BMW M2 Competition. Powered by an incredible 3.0 L V6 twinpower turbocharged engine, putting power to rear wheels via a 7 speed dual clutch automatic transmission. This coupe comes loaded with features like a plush leather with blue stitching interior, heated M sport front seats, heated steering wheel, memory powered driver seat, navigation, Bluetooth, cruise control, steering wheel paddle shifts, back up camera and sensors, push button start, auto-dimming mirror, auto-dimming side mirrors, gloss black exterior trim, M sport brakes, an active differential and lightweight suspension components, adaptive LED headlights, front and rear parking sensors, rain-sensing wipers, Apple CarPlay, an automatic engine start-stop system, lane keep assist, dual climate control, dynamic steering, suspension and throttle response, 19" wheels and staggered tires, which puts wider rubber on the rear axle, power windows, locks and mirrors, tinted windows and much more. With 44,726 km. Call today to see this beauty in person as it won't sit long. Georgetown Kia's ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction, stellar reputation and our family-first mentality earned the 2021 Canadian KIA Dealer of the year-DealerRater as well as the 2021 Ontario-Kia DealerRater Dealer of the year for attaining quality reviews from our customers. We also have received DealerRater's Consumer Satisfaction award for 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015. With our new location, we are primed to serve you even better with over 22 000 sq/ft and over 150 new and over 150 preowned inventory! Our commitment to your satisfaction and happiness along with your loyalty to Georgetown Kia has allowed us to top the ranks for years. Join the Georgetown Kia family and enjoy a consistent and award-winning experience. Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on DealerRater.ca & Google. Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. Dealership Open Online Sunday for your shopping convenience. Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it! FINANCING AVAILABLE! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT? We'll help you rebuild your credit! OAC! (Example Cost of Borrowing - $20,000 over 48 months at 4.95% is $2,086.38.)Apply Now! LOW FINANCE RATES AVAILABLE (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) Financing not available on any Vehicle listed AS-IS. A Proud Member of CAR NATION CANADA, where we've been treating you like family since 1989 located close to the cities of greater Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Stratford, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock! View over 1600 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models including Acura, Audi, BMW, Buick, Chrysler, Dodge, Chevrolet, Fiat, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jeep, Kia, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Pontiac, Porsche, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Ram, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo Cars, Minivans, Trucks and SUV to choose from! Visit http://www.CarNationCanada.Com

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Digital clock
Rear Wheel Drive
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cup Holder
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Nation Canada

2018 Ford Focus ST |...
 62,900 KM
$28,888 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Fusion SE ...
 40,813 KM
$14,888 + tax & lic
2010 Mazda CX-9 GT |...
 167,727 KM
$10,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Georgetown Kia

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

Call Dealer

905-877-XXXX

(click to show)

905-877-7818

Alternate Numbers
1-888-234-7906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory