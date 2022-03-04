Menu
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

21,777 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

855-795-6668

LT Crew Cab 4x4 Custom / Short Box

LT Crew Cab 4x4 Custom / Short Box

Location

10 Todd Rd, Georgetown, ON L7G 4R7

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

21,777KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8487880
  • Stock #: 20-03467AR
  • VIN: 1GCUYDED2LZ203467

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 20-03467AR
  • Mileage 21,777 KM

Vehicle Description

Cloth - Jet Black, Summit White

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

