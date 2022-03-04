$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
855-795-6668
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT Crew Cab 4x4 Custom / Short Box
Location
The Humberview Group
10 Todd Rd, Georgetown, ON L7G 4R7
855-795-6668
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
21,777KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8487880
- Stock #: 20-03467AR
- VIN: 1GCUYDED2LZ203467
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 20-03467AR
- Mileage 21,777 KM
Vehicle Description
Cloth - Jet Black, Summit White
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From The Humberview Group
The Humberview Group
AutoPark Georgetown
10 Todd Rd, Georgetown, ON L7G 4R7