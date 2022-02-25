Menu
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

32,749 KM

Details Description Features

$79,950

+ tax & licensing
$79,950

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

905-877-7818

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD LT Z71 Crew Cab | CLN CRFX | 32 K | BED LINER |

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD LT Z71 Crew Cab | CLN CRFX | 32 K | BED LINER |

Location

Car Nation Canada

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

905-877-7818

$79,950

+ taxes & licensing

32,749KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8359785
  • Stock #: P15101
  • VIN: 1GC4YNEY0LF265587

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 32,749 KM

Vehicle Description

FEATURES: INTERIOR: Leather Seats Tilt & Telescopic Steering Variable Intermittent Wipers Child Safety Locks Power Locks Power Windows Power Mirrors Power Rear Sliding Window Dual Air Bags High Capacity Air Cleaner EXTERIOR & MECHANICAL: Trailer Hitch Long Box Alloy Wheels LED Headlights Fog Lights Spare Tire Power Steering Traction Control (TCS) Vehicle Stability Management (VSM) Electronic Stability Control (ESC) Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Anti-Lock Braking System Bed Liner Rancho Shocks Underbody Transfer Case Shield Recovery Hooks Eaton Heavy-Duty Automatic Locking Rear Differential Brushed Metal Sill Plates Z71 Badging ENTERTAINMENT: Bluetooth Connectivity Apple Carplay Android Auto Voice Command Satellite Radio USB Port MP3 Jack (AUX) AM/FM TECH: Power Seats Heated Seats Heated Steering Wheel Backup Camera Keyless Entry Push Button Start Auto Climate Control Dual Climate Control Air Conditioning Drive Mode Select Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cruise Control Side Air Bags Tow/Haul Mode Factory Trailer Brake Exhaust Brake Z71 Off-Road Package p> Georgetown Kia's ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction, stellar reputation and our family first mentality are the core fundamentals at our dealership. As such we've been awarded by DealerRater, not only the 2022 Kia Ontario Dealer of the year Award but the 2022 Consumer Satisfaction Award. We continue to strive towards the quality of service that awarded us the 2021 Canadian KIA Dealer of the year, as well as receiving DealerRater's Consumer Satisfaction award for 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015. With our new location, we are primed to serve you even better with over 22 000 sq/ft and over 150 new and over 150 pre-owned inventory! Our commitment to your satisfaction and happiness along with your loyalty to Georgetown Kia has allowed us to top the ranks for years. Join the Georgetown Kia family and enjoy a consistent and award-winning experience. Buy with confidence from a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on DealerRater and Google. Our Dealership is Open Online Sunday for your shopping convenience. Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it! FINANCING AVAILABLE! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT? We'll help you rebuild your credit! OAC! (Example Cost of Borrowing - $20,000 over 48 months at 4.95% is $2,086.38.)Apply Now! LOW FINANCE RATES AVAILABLE (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) Financing not available on any Vehicle listed AS-IS. A Proud Member of the community of Georgetown, where we've been treating you like family since 2003. Located close to the cities of Brampton, Burlington, Caledon, Dundas, Etobicoke, Milton, Mississauga, Oakville and Toronto! We specialize in Kia's and all Used Cars, Minivans, Trucks, SUVs and more. Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Heated Steering Wheel
Digital clock
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cup Holder
long box
4th Door
Bed Liner
Analog Gauges

