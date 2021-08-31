Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Ford Edge

19,210 KM

Details Description

$43,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$43,950

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

905-877-7818

Contact Seller
2020 Ford Edge

2020 Ford Edge

Titanium AWD | 19K | PANO ROOF | NAV | LEATHER| BT

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford Edge

Titanium AWD | 19K | PANO ROOF | NAV | LEATHER| BT

Location

Car Nation Canada

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

905-877-7818

  1. 8051209
  2. 8051209
  3. 8051209
  4. 8051209
  5. 8051209
  6. 8051209
  7. 8051209
  8. 8051209
  9. 8051209
  10. 8051209
  11. 8051209
  12. 8051209
  13. 8051209
  14. 8051209
  15. 8051209
  16. 8051209
  17. 8051209
  18. 8051209
  19. 8051209
  20. 8051209
  21. 8051209
  22. 8051209
  23. 8051209
  24. 8051209
  25. 8051209
  26. 8051209
  27. 8051209
  28. 8051209
  29. 8051209
  30. 8051209
  31. 8051209
  32. 8051209
  33. 8051209
  34. 8051209
  35. 8051209
  36. 8051209
  37. 8051209
  38. 8051209
  39. 8051209
  40. 8051209
  41. 8051209
  42. 8051209
  43. 8051209
  44. 8051209
  45. 8051209
Contact Seller

$43,950

+ taxes & licensing

19,210KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8051209
  • Stock #: P14902
  • VIN: 2FMPK4K98LBA62773

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Metallic
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P14902
  • Mileage 19,210 KM

Vehicle Description

Georgetown Kia's ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction, stellar reputation and our family-first mentality earned the 2021 Canadian KIA Dealer of the year-DealerRater as well as the 2021 Ontario-Kia DealerRater Dealer of the year for attaining quality reviews from our customers. We also have received DealerRater's Consumer Satisfaction award for 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015. With our new location, we are primed to serve you even better with over 22 000 sq/ft and over 150 new and over 150 preowned inventory! Our commitment to your satisfaction and happiness along with your loyalty to Georgetown Kia has allowed us to top the ranks for years. Join the Georgetown Kia family and enjoy a consistent and award-winning experience. Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on DealerRater.ca & Google. Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. Dealership Open Online Sunday for your shopping convenience. Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it! FINANCING AVAILABLE! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT? We'll help you rebuild your credit! OAC! (Example Cost of Borrowing - $20,000 over 48 months at 4.95% is $2,086.38.)Apply Now! LOW FINANCE RATES AVAILABLE (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) Financing not available on any Vehicle listed AS-IS. A Proud Member of CAR NATION CANADA, where we've been treating you like family since 1989 located close to the cities of greater Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Stratford, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock! View over 1600 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models including Acura, Audi, BMW, Buick, Chrysler, Dodge, Chevrolet, Fiat, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jeep, Kia, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Pontiac, Porsche, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Ram, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo Cars, Minivans, Trucks and SUV to choose from! Visit http://www.CarNationCanada.Com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Nation Canada

2011 Mazda MAZDA3 GX
 106,890 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Ford Edge TITAN...
 2,620 KM
$52,888 + tax & lic
2014 Scion xB TOUCHS...
 59,722 KM
$14,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Georgetown Kia

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

Call Dealer

905-877-XXXX

(click to show)

905-877-7818

Alternate Numbers
1-888-234-7906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory