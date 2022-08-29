$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
877-618-3691
2020 Honda Civic
2020 Honda Civic
EX
Location
The Humberview Group
312 Guelph St, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5
877-618-3691
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
65,826KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9209551
- Stock #: 20-06216GT
- VIN: 2HGFC2F73LH006216
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 65,826 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From The Humberview Group
The Humberview Group
Georgetown Toyota
312 Guelph St, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5