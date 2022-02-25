Menu
2020 Hyundai Elantra

38,233 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

855-795-6668

2020 Hyundai Elantra

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred IVT

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred IVT

Location

The Humberview Group

10 Todd Rd, Georgetown, ON L7G 4R7

855-795-6668

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

38,233KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8448066
  • Stock #: 20-79018T
  • VIN: KMHD84LFXLU979018

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 38,233 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Georgetown

10 Todd Rd, Georgetown, ON L7G 4R7

855-795-XXXX

855-795-6668

