2020 Hyundai Elantra

$CALL + taxes & licensing 3 8 , 2 3 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8448066

8448066 Stock #: 20-79018T

20-79018T VIN: KMHD84LFXLU979018

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 38,233 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Additional Features CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.