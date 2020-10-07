2020 Kia Forte

+ taxes & licensing
15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3
THE TOP KIA CANADA DEALER FOR 2020 by DealerRater! WE WANT YOUR TRADES, PAYING ABOVE MARKET PRICE! A compact, not a compromise! The 2020 Forte is the definition of good things come in small packages, this compact sedan is designed to turn heads as easily as it turns corners- revolutionizing what a compact sedan should be. The LX MT is our entry level Forte, coming packed with great features to keep you safe, connected and comfortable. This Forte is equipped with Halogen headlights, stylish daytime running lights, heated side view mirrors, heated front seats, leather wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, a fantastic 8" display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, bluetooth, 6 airbags, rear view camera and much more! This is a fantastic vehicle with a smooth manual transmission- the perfect vehicle for those who want a lot out of a small and eco-friendly package! Check out our reviews on-line, open Monday to Thursday 9-9, Friday and Saturdays 9-6 and Sundays online 12-5 for your convenience. Cash purchase price shown with KIA manufacturer $1500 cash discount applied. Or take advantage of KIAs low finance rates, advertised payment is financing at 0%, 84 months OAC, cost of borrowing is $0. All KIA vehicles come backed by a 5-year/100,000km comprehensive warranty with roadside assistance for you convenience and comfort. All pricing is plus HST and Licensing. Georgetown Kia's ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction, stellar reputation and our family-first mentality earned the 2020 Canadian KIA Dealer of the year-DealerRater as well as the 2020 Ontario-Kia DealerRater Dealer of the year for attaining quality reviews from our customers. We also have received DealerRater's Consumer Satisfaction award for 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015. With our new location, we are primed to serve you even better with over 22 000 sq/ft and over 150 new and over 150 preowned inventory! 