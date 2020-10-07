Menu
2020 Kia NIRO

22 KM

Details Description

$31,406

+ tax & licensing
Car Nation Canada

905-877-7818

EX | $175 B/W | PSH STRT | WRLSS CHRGR | SFTY

Location

Car Nation Canada

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

905-877-7818

22KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6093045
  • Stock #: Cancelled fleet 17

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Graphite
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 22 KM

Vehicle Description

WE WANT YOUR TRADE, OVER 150 USED CARS IN STOCK; TOP DOLLAR PAID! The 2020 Niro has arrived! This is the vehicle for those who are conscious forward facing and like to remain a step ahead. The Kia Niro is a well designed, versatile, roomy and fuel efficient hybrid crossover. This car checks all the boxes when it comes to a future friendly upgrade, complete with standard 7 display, apple car play and android auto along with heated seats, heated steering, back up camera and much more! If youve been looking for a stylish and capable vehicle with features that will help you save at the pump- this is the one for you. The EX package comes equipped with 16" alloys, roof rack, smart key with push button start, cloth/leather seats, wireless cell phone charger, blind spot detection with lane change assist and rear cross traffic alert and much much more! Check out our reviews on-line, open Monday to Thursday 9-9, Friday and Saturdays 9-6 and Sundays 12-5 online for your convenience. Cash purchase price shown. Or take advantage of KIAs low finance rates, currently at 1.99%, 84 months OAC All KIA vehicles come backed by a 5-year/100,000km comprehensive warranty with roadside assistance for you convenience and comfort. All pricing is plus HST and Licensing. Georgetown Kia's ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction, stellar reputation and our family-first mentality earned the 2018 Canadian KIA Dealer of the year-DealerRater as well as the 2018 Ontario-Kia DealerRater Dealer of the year for attaining quality reviews from our customers. We also have received DealerRater's Consumer Satisfaction award for 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015. Our commitment to your satisfaction and happiness along with your loyalty to Georgetown Kia has allowed us to top the ranks for years. Join the Georgetown Kia family and enjoy a consistent and award-winning experience. Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. A Proud Member of CAR NATION CANADA, where we've been treating you like family since 1989 located close to the cities of greater Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Stratford, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock! View over 1600 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models including Acura, Audi, BMW, Buick, Chrysler, Dodge, Chevrolet, Fiat, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jeep, Kia, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Pontiac, Porsche, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Ram, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo Cars, Minivans, Trucks and SUV to choose from! Visit http://www.CarNationCanada.Com Georgetown Kia's ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction, stellar reputation and our family-first mentality earned the 2020 Canadian KIA Dealer of the year-DealerRater as well as the 2020 Ontario-Kia DealerRater Dealer of the year for attaining quality reviews from our customers. We also have received DealerRater's Consumer Satisfaction award for 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015. With our new location, we are primed to serve you even better with over 22 000 sq/ft and over 150 new and over 150 preowned inventory! Our commitment to your satisfaction and happiness along with your loyalty to Georgetown Kia has allowed us to top the ranks for years. Join the Georgetown Kia family and enjoy a consistent and award-winning experience. Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Georgetown Kia

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

