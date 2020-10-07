Menu
2020 Kia NIRO

22 KM

Details Description

$38,156

+ tax & licensing
$38,156

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

905-877-7818

2020 Kia NIRO

2020 Kia NIRO

PHEV PHEV|EX PREM|$234 B/W|UVO|ROOF|PHNE CHRGR

2020 Kia NIRO

PHEV PHEV|EX PREM|$234 B/W|UVO|ROOF|PHNE CHRGR

Location

Car Nation Canada

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

905-877-7818

$38,156

+ taxes & licensing

22KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6115182
  • Stock #: Cancelled fleet 20

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # Cancelled fleet 20
  • Mileage 22 KM

Vehicle Description

WE WANT YOUR TRADE, OVER 150 USED CARS IN STOCK; TOP DOLLAR PAID! The 2020 Niro PHEV has arrived! This is the vehicle for those who are conscious forward facing and like to remain a step ahead. The Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid truly provides impressive fuel-efficiency giving you reliability, smooth performance and optimized engine efficiency. As your plug-in hybrid decelerates, the electric traction motor captures kinetic energy to recharge the battery, maximizing fuel economy. This car checks all the boxes when it comes to a future friendly upgrade, complete with standard 7 display, apple car play and android auto along with heated seats, heated steering, back up camera and much more! If youve been looking for a stylish and capable vehicle with features that will help you save at the pump- this is the one for you. The EX PREMIUM Niro PHEV comes equipped with a 1.6L GDI engine, electronic parking brake, Idle Stop & Go, 16" alloy wheels, sunroof, roof rack, rear-view camera, leather-wrapped steering wheel, heated steering wheel and front seats, driver seat 8-way power, 2-way power lumbar support for driver, wireless phone charger, smart key with push button start, USB charger, Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, UVO intelligence, Bluetooth as well as steering-wheel audio controls, Advanced Smart Cruise Control (ASCC), Advanced Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA), Lane Keep Assist System (LKA), Lane Follow Assist (LFA), Driver Attention Alert System (DAA), Blind Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist & Rear Cross Traffic Alert, plus much more! Check out our reviews on-line, open Monday to Thursday 9-9, Friday and Saturdays 9-6 and Sundays 12-5 online for your convenience. Cash purchase price shown. Or take advantage of KIAs low finance rates, currently at 2.99%, 84 months OAC All KIA vehicles come backed by a 5-year/100,000km comprehensive warranty with roadside assistance for you convenience and comfort. All pricing is plus HST and Licensing. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on DealerRater.ca & Google. Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. Dealership Open Online Sunday for your shopping convenience. Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it! FINANCING AVAILABLE! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT? We'll help you rebuild your credit! OAC! (Example Cost of Borrowing - $20,000 over 48 months at 4.95% is $2,086.38.)Apply Now! LOW FINANCE RATES AVAILABLE (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) Financing not available on any Vehicle listed AS-IS. A Proud Member of CAR NATION CANADA, where we've been treating you like family since 1989 located close to the cities of greater Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Stratford, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock! View over 1600 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models including Acura, Audi, BMW, Buick, Chrysler, Dodge, Chevrolet, Fiat, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jeep, Kia, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Pontiac, Porsche, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Ram, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo Cars, Minivans, Trucks and SUV to choose from! Georgetown Kia's ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction, stellar reputation and our family-first mentality earned the 2020 Canadian KIA Dealer of the year-DealerRater as well as the 2020 Ontario-Kia DealerRater Dealer of the year for attaining quality reviews from our customers. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on DealerRater.ca & Google. Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. Dealership Open Sunday for your shopping convenience. Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it! FINANCING AVAILABLE! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT? We'll help you rebuild your credit! OAC! (Example Cost of Borrowing - $20,000 over 48 months at 4.95% is $2,086.38.)Apply Now! LOW FINANCE RATES AVAILABLE (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) Financing not available on any Vehicle listed AS-IS. A Proud Member of CAR NATION CANADA, where we've been treating you like family since 1989 located close to the cities of greater Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Stratford, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock!! View over 1600 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models including Acura, Audi, BMW, Buick, Chrysler, Dodge, Chevrolet, Fiat, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jeep, Kia, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Pontiac, Porsche, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Ram, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo Cars, Minivans, Trucks and SUV to choose from! Visit http://www.CarNationCanada.Com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Georgetown Kia

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

