Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Kia Optima

6,555 KM

Details Description Features

$27,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$27,950

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

905-877-7818

Contact Seller
2020 Kia Optima

2020 Kia Optima

EX | 1 OWNER | CLEAN CARFAX | PANO ROOF | 6,555 KM

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Kia Optima

EX | 1 OWNER | CLEAN CARFAX | PANO ROOF | 6,555 KM

Location

Car Nation Canada

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

905-877-7818

  1. 6062514
  2. 6062514
  3. 6062514
  4. 6062514
  5. 6062514
  6. 6062514
  7. 6062514
  8. 6062514
  9. 6062514
  10. 6062514
  11. 6062514
  12. 6062514
  13. 6062514
  14. 6062514
  15. 6062514
  16. 6062514
  17. 6062514
  18. 6062514
  19. 6062514
  20. 6062514
  21. 6062514
  22. 6062514
  23. 6062514
  24. 6062514
  25. 6062514
  26. 6062514
  27. 6062514
  28. 6062514
  29. 6062514
  30. 6062514
  31. 6062514
  32. 6062514
  33. 6062514
  34. 6062514
  35. 6062514
  36. 6062514
  37. 6062514
Contact Seller
Kia Certified Pre-Owned

Kia Certified Pre-Owned

Kia Canada is pleased to announce our new Certified Pre-Owned&trade; Vehicle Program. We've always made high-quality vehicles that are fun to drive and own. Now you can purchase or lease a pre-owned Kia vehicle knowing that it's been inspected, serviced and backed with a nation-wide warranty. Every one of our vehicles must pass our most stringent multi-point inspections and meet our Certified Pre-Owned standards before you get behind the wheel. That means that every certified pre-owned Kia comes standard with safety and reliability.

$27,950

+ taxes & licensing

6,555KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6062514
  • Stock #: P13857
  • VIN: 5XXGU4L38LG432919

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P13857
  • Mileage 6,555 KM

Vehicle Description

Are you looking for a one owner, accident free luxurious sedan filled with comfort and affordability? Then look no further! This sleek 2020 Kia Optima EX was just traded in and is ready for you to come see. Giving you a plush leather interior, panoramic sunroof, a rear-view camera, power drivers seats, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, memory seating, alloy wheels, power windows/door locks/mirrors as well as automatic side-view mirrors, push button start and much more. This Optima gives you not only the necessities of a commuter car but also the comfort and feel of a luxury vehicle. With only 6,555 km. So don't miss out as this will not last! Call ahead to avoid disappointment as used vehicles like this tend to sell quickly. Georgetown Kia's ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction, stellar reputation and our family-first mentality earned the 2020 Canadian KIA Dealer of the year-DealerRater as well as the 2020 Ontario-Kia DealerRater Dealer of the year for attaining quality reviews from our customers. We also have received DealerRater's Consumer Satisfaction award for 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015. With our new location, we are primed to serve you even better with over 22 000 sq/ft and over 150 new and over 150 preowned inventory!! Our commitment to your satisfaction and happiness along with your loyalty to Georgetown Kia has allowed us to top the ranks for years. Join the Georgetown Kia family and enjoy a consistent and award-winning experience. Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on DealerRater.ca & Google. Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. Dealership Open Sunday for your shopping convenience. Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it! FINANCING AVAILABLE! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT? We'll help you rebuild your credit! OAC! (Example Cost of Borrowing - $20,000 over 48 months at 4.95% is $2,086.38.)Apply Now! LOW FINANCE RATES AVAILABLE (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) Financing not available on any Vehicle listed AS-IS. A Proud Member of CAR NATION CANADA, where we've been treating you like family since 1989 located close to the cities of greater Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Stratford, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock! View over 1600 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models including Acura, Audi, BMW, Buick, Chrysler, Dodge, Chevrolet, Fiat, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jeep, Kia, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Pontiac, Porsche, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Ram, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo Cars, Minivans, Trucks and SUV to choose from! Visit http://www.CarNationCanada.Com

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Digital clock
Front Wheel Drive
Panoramic Sunroof
Backup Sensor
Rear View Camera
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Nation Canada

2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GT
 55,265 KM
$20,995 + tax & lic
2014 Lincoln MKS 3.7...
 67,168 KM
$20,888 + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-150 PLAT...
 24,613 KM
$64,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Georgetown Kia

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

Call Dealer

905-877-XXXX

(click to show)

905-877-7818

Alternate Numbers
1-888-234-7906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory