2020 Kia Sorento

LX+ V6 | AWD | $224 BI-WEEKLY | 7 PASSENGER |

Location

Car Nation Canada

314 Guelph Street, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5

905-877-7818

$35,510

+ taxes & licensing

  • 25KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4452354
  • Stock #: NOU20SRLX6
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Kia Certified Pre-Owned

Kia Certified Pre-Owned

Kia Canada is pleased to announce our new Certified Pre-Owned&trade; Vehicle Program. We've always made high-quality vehicles that are fun to drive and own. Now you can purchase or lease a pre-owned Kia vehicle knowing that it's been inspected, serviced and backed with a nation-wide warranty. Every one of our vehicles must pass our most stringent multi-point inspections and meet our Certified Pre-Owned standards before you get behind the wheel. That means that every certified pre-owned Kia comes standard with safety and reliability.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Power Brakes
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • 3RD ROW SEATING
  • Power Adjustable Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Window Wiper
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Digital clock
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • Cloth Interior
  • Rear Air & Heat
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Georgetown Kia

314 Guelph Street, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5

Directions Website Inventory

905-877-XXXX

905-877-7818

Alternate Numbers
1-888-234-7906

